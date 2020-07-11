Charles Barkley Reveals His Top 10 NBA Players Of All-Time

Charles Barkley ranked the top 10 NBA players of all-time earlier this week.

The legendary NBA player turned iconic NBA analyst had a mostly fair top 10, though he did have one notable omission.

Barkley’s top 10 starts with Michael Jordan. The Chicago Bulls star was a major thorn in Barkley’s side for much of his career. Jordan prevented Barkley from winning an NBA championship with the Phoenix Suns.

Here’s Barkley’s complete top 10: Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, and Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

The one notable omission: Shaquille O’Neal.

Barkley’s broadcasting partner was not very happy with the list. O’Neal’s reaction to the list has gone viral on social media.

Charles Barkley doesn't put LeBron in top 5, puts Kobe over LeBron pic.twitter.com/UacoYCkGsf — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 10, 2020

O’Neal had a brutally honest reaction to the list.

“Are you kidding me Chuck, I’m not in your Top 10?” O’Neal responded.

"Are you kidding me Chuck, I’m not in your Top 10?” 👀 Charles really left @SHAQ off his Top 10 all-time NBA players list. pic.twitter.com/10HoWrZGpr — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 10, 2020

O’Neal was one of the most-dominant NBA players of all-time. The iconic big man won four championships, three NBA Finals MVPs and made 15 All-Star Games, along with being named the 2000 league MVP.

But he didn’t do enough to make Barkley’s top 10 list.

Ultimately, Barkley might have done this intentionally, knowing he’d get a reaction out of O’Neal. Regardless of his intentions, it resulted in some funny television.