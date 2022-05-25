Charles Barkley Rips U.S. Political System After Texas School Shooting

Earlier this afternoon, a heartbreaking scene unfolded at an elementary school in Texas.

18 children and one teacher were killed after an 18-year-old gunman entered the school and started firing. In the wake of the shooting, figures from around the sports world reacted to the terrible news.

Among those whose voices were heard the loudest and amplified the most was NBA analyst Charles Barkley. He openly questioned the U.S political system - especially when it comes to gun control.

"It should be harder to get guns, it's way too easy to get guns," he said during a segment on NBA on TNT tonight.

"Our politicians, they're the worst example we can follow. This notion that, 'everything in the world that happens we have to vote among party lines,' not matter what the subject is...'I'm a democrat, I'm a republican so I'm going to go with my team,' instead of representing the people. You're supposed to represent all the people."

Barkley isn't the only prominent figure in the sports world making his voice heard tonight.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr also gave an impassioned plea to politicians to help stop these terrible acts.