Charles Barkley Roasts Aaron Rodgers: NFL World Reacts

Charles Barkley during The Match.HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Charles Barkley has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind.

During an appearance with Waddle and Silvy earlier this week, the NBA on TNT analyst roasted Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with an interesting analogy.

“I think he’s the pretty girl that you gotta tell her she’s pretty every day,” Barkley said.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this brutal shot from Barkley. The vast majority of fans seemed to agree with the NBA Hall of Famer.

“You know… I don’t think Charles is wrong,” one fan wrote.

“Bahahahaha I was never a fan of Charles Barkley until this very moment,” another said.

“Perfect description! #CharlesBarkleyistheGOAT,” another added.

Rodgers has found himself at the center of media attention for much of the past year. Most recently, he’s making headlines for the continued indecision on his NFL future.

Whether the back-to-back league MVP returns to the Packers in 2022 or not, expect him to stay squarely in the spotlight for the foreseeable future.

