Charles Barkley Said Several Of His Sponsors Called After LIV Golf Rumor

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Charles Barkley may soon do the unthinkable and leave his role as a basketball analyst for TNT to become a broadcaster for LIV Golf.

Barkley, the NBA all-time great, reportedly met with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman about potentially joining its coverage team. And while he'd still love to work for both TNT and LIV, it's plausible he leaves TNT altogether if LIV makes a strong enough offer.

"In a perfect scenario, I would love to do both [TNT and LIV]," Barkley told the Post on Thursday. "I don't know how Turner's sponsors are going to feel about it. I know there is going to be some blowback."

However, multiple sponsors have reached out to Barkley expressing concern about his potential interest in LIV Golf.

"They checked in with me," Barkley said, via ESPN.com. "What I told Subway, Capital One and Dick's Sporting Goods, I said, 'Wait a minute. I haven't signed anything. I haven't met with the guy. Let's let this thing play out before you all call me all upset.'"

This is where things could get interesting - and ugly, for that matter.

Barkley's sponsors could threaten disassociation, which would then cause the NBA legend to lose out on some serious revenue.

But if LIV Golf follows up with a massive contract offer, it might be enough to sway Barkley in that direction.

Per usual, this will likely come down to the money.