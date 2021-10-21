Charles Barkley Sends Clear Message About Kenny Smith Relationship

The NBA on TNT crew are beloved and well-known for their hilarious banter — but also their ability to get into some heated discussions.

During their coverage of the NBA’s opening day on Tuesday, longtime Inside the NBA hosts Charles Barkley and Kenny “The Jet” Smith got into an intense argument regarding Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Smith, who is vaccinated himself, said there’s nothing anyone can do to force Kyrie to get his shots — especially since he’s clearly willing to accept the consequences. Barkley came back at his good friend with a strong argument against Irving’s self-interested decisions.

“You don’t get the vaccine for yourself, you get it for other people,” Barkley explained. “…I think everybody should get vaccinated.”

Turns out Charles Barkley *is a role model after all. pic.twitter.com/OI820MNLQL — Mike McInnis (@DrMcInnisDIT) October 20, 2021

After this argument, Barkley was asked about his relationship with Smith.

“Me and Kenny are great. We’re great,” Barkley said, per TMZ Sports, “We can be different, it’s all good.”

Barkley echoed his previous comments about getting the vaccine to protect others — not just yourself.

“They do have the right [to chose], but this is not about the right for you. You’re trying to take care of other people. You do have the right not to get vaccinated, but that’s selfish in my opinion. I wouldn’t want to get somebody sick,” the Hall of Famer added.

“Hey Listen, do the right thing, it’s plain and simple. We all have the right to make decisions. Like I said, it ain’t just about you. You’re not on this planet by yourself. We all got families, we’ve all got friends.”