Charles Barkley Sends Heartfelt Message To Dikembe Mutombo Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Dikembe Mutombo's brain cancer diagnosis rocked the NBA world when the league announced the news on his behalf over the weekend.

And on "Inside the NBA's" first broadcast of the 2022-23 season, TNT's Charles Barkley wanted to take a moment to send some love to his fellow Hall of Famer.

Dikembe... Man, you're one of the greatest people we've ever met in our life. Obviously, you were a hell of a basketball player. But you're one of the greatest people I've ever met in my life. I know you're having a tough time right now, but ... we love you. We're thinking about you. And that's all we can say.

Mutombo is reportedly in "great spirits" as he begins treatment in Atlanta, where he starred as the defensive anchor of the Hawks for four-and-a-half seasons.

A beloved personality and humanitarian, Dikembe Mutombo's reach extends much farther than the 7'6" wingspan he used to block 3,289 shots. For the last 25 years, his foundation has done incredible work to improve education and quality of life in his native Congo and around the globe.

The four-time Defensive Player of the Year has done some much to bring the world together over his 56 years on this Earth. Now the world will come together to support him.