Charles Barkley Reveals His First Impression Of Shaquille O’Neal

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal continue to trade barbs on Sunday evening.

Barkley said something nice about O’Neal at halftime of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks game, though. Of course, he followed it up with an insult.

“Shaq, Kevin Durant, this kid here (Giannis). Seven feet guys who you’re like, ‘wow.’ To be that big, that strong and that fast…it’s hard to match it,” Barkley said.

He wasn’t done, though.

“The first time I saw Shaq in person, I said man – No. 1, he ugly,” Barkley said. “But to see a dude that big, that strong. Same thing with Giannis, LeBron is like that. Just freak of natures. But this dude here man, when he’s aggressive and running to the basket, he’s tough to stop.”

“First time I saw @SHAQ in person I said, number one, damn he ugly.” 😂💀 Chuck taking more shots at the Big Fella. pic.twitter.com/UpJBDpeGpy — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 28, 2021

O’Neal seemed to appreciate the compliment outside of the “ugly” comment.

The Hawks and the Bucks are currently in the second half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Atlanta and Milwaukee are tied, 1-1, in the series.

Game 3 is airing on TNT.