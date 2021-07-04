Charles Barkley Shares Honest Admission On Scottie Pippen

Former NBA great turned legendary analyst Charles Barkley has weighed in on the comments made by Scottie Pippen this week.

Earlier this week, Pippen appeared on The Dan Patrick Show and accused his former head coach, Phil Jackson, of being a racist. Pippen believed that Jackson drawing up a game-winning play for Tony Kukoc in the 1994 playoffs was racially motivated.

“By saying it was a racial move then you’re calling Phil Jackson a racist…” Patrick said.

“I don’t have a problem with that,” Pippen responded.

“Do you think Phil was?” Patrick asked.

“Oh yeah,” Pippen said.

DP: ".. By saying it was a racial move then you're calling Phil Jackson a racist…" Pippen: "I don't have a problem with that." DP: "Do you think Phil was?" Pippen: "Oh yeah…" Exchange with @ScottiePippen on Phil's decision to have Kukoc take final shot against the Knicks pic.twitter.com/pH2aDLMDcQ — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 28, 2021

In a previous interview with GQ, Pippen fired some shots at Barkley, accusing him of being a fake tough guy.

“I ain’t never seen him fight a Black man unless there were referees around. He plays his role like he’s tough. I don’t know nobody he done whooped. Go back and check his record. Did I apologize to him? I told him to get me the hell out of there. That’s what I recall,” Pippen said.

Barkley appeared on the show on Friday and shared his thoughts.

“I’m disappointed in Scottie, because he’s burning every bridge,” Barkley said. “I know he has a book coming out. Listen, Scottie was a very good player, I’ve always liked Scottie, too. I’ve always liked him, I’ve never had a disagreement or an argument with him. But he’s taking shots at me, and I’m just laughing, because I’m like, ‘Yo, man, you do know we’re, like, 60 years old. We don’t have beefs anymore, we’re like 60.’

“I was disappointed he’s taking shots at Michael, Phil Jackson, and myself,” Barkley added. “But I understand he’s got a book coming out. And I just think it’s silly and stupid, to be honest with you. Listen, hey, we know you’ve got a book coming out, stop trying to take shots at big fish, he’s big game hunting. You come after myself, you come after Michael, you come after Phil Jackson, and we know you’ve got a book coming out. But it really just makes you look stupid and silly in the long run, to be honest with you.”

Many in the basketball world likely feel the same.