Charles Barkley Sounds Off On Tiger Woods: Fans React

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley sounded off on Tiger Woods in an upcoming book about Phil Mickelson.

The legendary NBA star claims that Woods is not fun to be around, while Mickelson is a good time.

“Sure, Tiger is a better golfer. You’re just in awe of his talent. But it’s not fun to be around him. Everyone in his world is uptight and sh-t, afraid to say or do the wrong thing," Barkley says in an upcoming book titled “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar" by Alan Shipnuck.

“Tiger himself has always acted like he’s under siege. Gimme a f–kin’ break — you’re just a golfer, dude. When you’re with Phil, you’re guaranteed to have fun. He makes people feel good. Everyone around him is always smiling. That’s a huge difference, man.”

Barkley's friendship with Michael Jordan soured when he made some critical comments. Perhaps the same will be true here.

"Who cares if people like Tiger and MJ aren’t fun to be around. They are the greatest ever to do what they do. “Winning has a price” - MJ’s quote from the last dance will always stick with me," one fan tweeted.

"Charles Barkley got dropped by Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods. But he has to pretend he doesn’t care. It’s comical and pathetic," another fan added.

"If you wanna make everyone happy go sell ice cream," one fan added.

Greatness has a price, that is for sure.