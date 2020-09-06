Charles Barkley Reacts To Stephen A. Smith’s ‘White Privilege’ Comment

Former NBA star turned analyst Charles Barkley has responded to Stephen A. Smith’s “white privilege” comment from earlier in the week.

Smith said on First Take on Thursday that the Brooklyn Nets hiring Steve Nash as head coach was an example of “white privilege.”

“This is one of the toughest positions I’ve ever had to take,” Smith said. “Ladies and gentlemen, there’s no way around this. This is white privilege. This does not happen for a Black man.”

I love Steve Nash! But……. pic.twitter.com/lo73hhoM0q — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 3, 2020

Smith faced some heavy criticism for this stance, including some from former NBA players and coaches.

Barkley was not happy with the comment, either.

“I was very disappointed in some of the guys on television today talking about white privilege. Very disappointed,” Barkley said on Thursday night. “They’re like, ‘Well, this doesn’t happen to Black guys.’ And I’m like, ‘It happened to Doc Rivers. It happened to Jason Kidd. It happened to Derek Fisher.’

Barkley correctly pointed out that several former Black players have been hired without coaching experience, from Derek Fisher to Mark Jackson to Doc Rivers to Jason Kidd.

“When you have a responsibility, especially when you have to talk about something as serious as race, you can’t be full of crap,” Barkley said. “You’ve got to be honest and fair.”

Charles Barkley sounds off on @stephenasmith saying Steve Nash got Nets job because of white privilege. #12Sports pic.twitter.com/HlkG3tPfOO — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) September 4, 2020

Smith, meanwhile, hasn’t really backed down from his stance, but it’ll be interesting to see if he comments further.