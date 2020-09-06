The Spun

Charles Barkley Reacts To Stephen A. Smith’s ‘White Privilege’ Comment

Charles Barkley during The Match.HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Former NBA star turned analyst Charles Barkley has responded to Stephen A. Smith’s “white privilege” comment from earlier in the week.

Smith said on First Take on Thursday that the Brooklyn Nets hiring Steve Nash as head coach was an example of “white privilege.”

“This is one of the toughest positions I’ve ever had to take,” Smith said. “Ladies and gentlemen, there’s no way around this. This is white privilege. This does not happen for a Black man.”

Smith faced some heavy criticism for this stance, including some from former NBA players and coaches.

Barkley was not happy with the comment, either.

“I was very disappointed in some of the guys on television today talking about white privilege. Very disappointed,” Barkley said on Thursday night. “They’re like, ‘Well, this doesn’t happen to Black guys.’ And I’m like, ‘It happened to Doc Rivers. It happened to Jason Kidd. It happened to Derek Fisher.’

Barkley correctly pointed out that several former Black players have been hired without coaching experience, from Derek Fisher to Mark Jackson to Doc Rivers to Jason Kidd.

“When you have a responsibility, especially when you have to talk about something as serious as race, you can’t be full of crap,” Barkley said. “You’ve got to be honest and fair.”

Smith, meanwhile, hasn’t really backed down from his stance, but it’ll be interesting to see if he comments further.


