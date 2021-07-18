Charles Barkley’s Story About Coach K’s Daughter Is Going Viral

Charles Barkley has been around the game of basketball for several decades. He’s met just about everyone who’s had a big impact on the game during that time. Because of that, he has a lot of pretty incredible stories about the game’s all-time greats.

This week, the legendary NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst told a hilarious story about Coach K and the 1992 Olympics team.

Barkley revealed that he was scared to see Coach K at practice the day after he let the coach’s daughter take a beer or two (or so he thought) out of his minibar.

The legendary NBA star told his story on The Steam Room podcast, hosted by Barkley and Ernie Johnson. Coach K was a guest on the show this week.

“I’ve never been this scared in my life. So we’re playing on the Dream Team, and one of coach’s daughters asks me, ‘Charles, can I go get a couple of beers out of your minibar?’ Scottie (Pippen), Michael (Jordan), me, and Magic (Johnson) played cards every single night. So his daughter says, ‘Charles, can I go get a couple of beers out your minibar?’ I said, ‘Of course.’ I give her my key. When I get back to the room about five hours later … my minibar is empty,” said Barkley.

Barkley said he intentionally avoided Coach K the next morning at practice.

“I get to practice the next day. Coach K is on one end (of the floor), I’m on the other end,” Barkley quipped. “Coach K comes to the other end, I’m (going) to the other end. I don’t want to get close to this man.”

Coach K confirmed it was a true story.

“It’s a true. It’s a true story,” Coach K said.

The legendary Duke basketball coach added that he did not blame Barkley for the incident.

“It’s alright, it wasn’t your fault. It was her fault,” Coach K told Barkley.