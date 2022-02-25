With several significant injuries and a recent trade deal that saw multiple key players leave the organization, the Portland Trail Blazers looked like a rebuilding team in last night’s nationally-televised matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Following the 132-95 blowout loss in Portland, the NBA on TNT crew discussed what should come next for the Blazers organization. With the current construction of the team, Charles Barkley believes Portland needs to finally move on from longtime superstar Damian Lillard.

“They gotta get rid of Dame first. That’s the biggest piece to go,” Chuck said. “They’ve got to trade Dame, start the rebuild… Dame is on the backside of his career. He’s gonna make $50 million the next two years and he wants another contract when he’s going to be like 36 years old.”

“Dame is a terrific, great player, but you’ve got to start the rebuild now.”

"You've got to start the rebuild now." The Inside guys discuss how the Blazers should build for the future pic.twitter.com/eBbJD5gWse — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 25, 2022

Fans from around the NBA world took to Twitter to react to this major proposition from Barkley.

“You trade Nurk and Dame, you can get 4-5 first rounders and a couple of quality young pieces to build with Simons. You can keep Hart as a solid 3-D piece,” one fan wrote in agreement.

“I agree. Portland at least two years too late,” another said.

“Build a team around Lillard or trade Lillard to rebuild the team, the only two options,” another added.

With the recent trade of longtime Portland shooting guard C.J. McCollum, the Blazers are already heading toward what looks like a rebuild. The question is, will Lillard be a part of that effort?

Do you think the Blazers should hold onto their aging superstar, or look to get some major returns while they still can?