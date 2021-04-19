The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Charles Barkley Reveals Telling Admission From Anonymous Owner

Charles Barkley during The Match.HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Sports gambling has been around for decades, but with it becoming fully legalized in many states, it’s truly starting to blow up.

Professional sports leagues are doing everything they can to take advantage of it. Sports gambling is becoming a massive revenue stream for leagues across the country.

Charles Barkley, a former NBA star and avid gambler (who says he’s lost millions of dollars gambling over the course of his life), shared a telling admission from one anonymous owner.

“I was talking to an [NBA] owner who told me in 3-to-5 years, we won’t even need the TV money. That’s how big [gambling] is going to be,” Barkley told BasketballNews.com.

That’s a pretty incredible statement, considering how massive the NBA’s television rights are. The league has billions of dollars in revenue thanks to the television rights deals. And, apparently, sports gambling could become even bigger for the league.

It will be fascinating to see how big sports gambling can get as it continues to become legalized in states across the country.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.