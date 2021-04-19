Sports gambling has been around for decades, but with it becoming fully legalized in many states, it’s truly starting to blow up.

Professional sports leagues are doing everything they can to take advantage of it. Sports gambling is becoming a massive revenue stream for leagues across the country.

Charles Barkley, a former NBA star and avid gambler (who says he’s lost millions of dollars gambling over the course of his life), shared a telling admission from one anonymous owner.

“I was talking to an [NBA] owner who told me in 3-to-5 years, we won’t even need the TV money. That’s how big [gambling] is going to be,” Barkley told BasketballNews.com.

That’s a pretty incredible statement, considering how massive the NBA’s television rights are. The league has billions of dollars in revenue thanks to the television rights deals. And, apparently, sports gambling could become even bigger for the league.

It will be fascinating to see how big sports gambling can get as it continues to become legalized in states across the country.