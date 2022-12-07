Charles Barkley: Time For 1 NBA Team To "Start Over"

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 19: NBA on TNT analysts, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley report during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Austin Janning/NBAE via Getty Images) Austin Janning/Getty Images

One NBA team hasn't gotten off to the start it had hoped for coming into the year and Charles Barkley thinks it might be time to hit the reset button.

"It might be time to break the team up and start over," the NBA on TNT personality said of the Miami Heat.

They've got some contracts [that are no good]. So they need to start over. That's my personal opinion. [Where it's like], 'Hey, trade some of these guys to contenders or teams [that can] get us some young guys and start over.'

The Heat sit at 11-14 through the first 25 games with injuries to star forward Jimmy Butler, big men Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven and PG Gabe Vincent.

Miami is just one year removed from an Eastern Conference Finals appearance and while they've gotten some nice production out of Bam Adebayo, Butler and Tyler Herro, it hasn't been enough to save them from some hideous losses of late.

To this point, the team's 2022 season has largely been one step forward and two steps back. But perhaps the return of Victor Oladipo could provide a spark to the Heat's dimming flame.