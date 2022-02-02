Charles Barkley Will Have New Role At The All-Star Game

TNT’s coverage of the NBA All-Star Game will be a bit different this year. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the network has major plans for Charles Barkley.

Barkley will reportedly join Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller for TNT’s in-game broadcast. He’ll also remain part of TNT’s studio coverage.

It’s not that surprising to hear that TNT has significant plans for Barkley. NBA fans around the world find him very amusing.

With Marv Albert retired, TNT may have felt the need to add another marquee name to its broadcast team for the All-Star Game. It’s safe to say Barkley fills that need.

NEWS: Post Marv Albert, TNT is going with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Charles Barkley on All-Star Game, The Post has learned. https://t.co/mal0JpHyKa via @nypostsports — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 2, 2022

Most NBA fans are on board with this move.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

This year’s game will feature Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant, Andrew Wiggins and Trae Young.