Charles Barkley Will Have New Role At The All-Star Game

NBA legend Charles Barkley at the Final Four watching his alma mater Auburn against Virginia.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: CBS commentator Charles Barkley looks on during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Auburn Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

TNT’s coverage of the NBA All-Star Game will be a bit different this year. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the network has major plans for Charles Barkley.

Barkley will reportedly join Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller for TNT’s in-game broadcast. He’ll also remain part of TNT’s studio coverage.

It’s not that surprising to hear that TNT has significant plans for Barkley. NBA fans around the world find him very amusing.

With Marv Albert retired, TNT may have felt the need to add another marquee name to its broadcast team for the All-Star Game. It’s safe to say Barkley fills that need.

Most NBA fans are on board with this move.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

This year’s game will feature Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant, Andrew Wiggins and Trae Young.

