NBA Hall of Famer and outspoken golf fan Charles Barkley will meet with the LIV Golf series to discuss a possible media role.

During an appearance on The Next Round, Barkley said he plans to meet with the controversial Saudi-backed organization and commissioner Greg Norman sometime in the near future.

"I'm gonna meet with LIV," Barkley said. "Truth — to always be transparent and honest. They called me and asked me would I meet with them. And I said yes."

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"If there's a better indication of the joke that liv golf is, I don't what it is," one fan wrote.

"Golfers signing with LIV for millions more than they’re making in PGA: disgusting. Charles Barkley getting the LIV bag: good for him," another added.

"Hard to overstate how valuable Charles Barkley is. Would be an enormous asset for LIV..." another said.

While Barkley plans to meet with LIV Golf, he's not a lock to take a job with the PGA Tour competitor.

"Nothing is imminent," he explained. "I actually don't know everything they want from me or what they technically want me to do. But you've got to always look at every opportunity that's available. So the answer to your question is 100 percent yes, I'm gonna meet with LIV."

Should Barkley join the LIV media crew?