Charles Barkley's Admission On Tiger Woods Is Going Viral

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Charles Barkley's admission on golf legend Tiger Woods went viral earlier this week.

While Woods is arguably the greatest golfer of all-time, he might not be the best "hang" off of the golf course.

Barkley made that clear this week.

“Sure, Tiger is a better golfer. You’re just in awe of his talent. But it’s not fun to be around him. Everyone in his world is uptight and sh-t, afraid to say or do the wrong thing," Barkley says in the upcoming book “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar,”

“Tiger himself has always acted like he’s under siege. Gimme a f–kin’ break — you’re just a golfer, dude. When you’re with Phil, you’re guaranteed to have fun. He makes people feel good. Everyone around him is always smiling. That’s a huge difference, man.”

That isn't hard to believe.

Someone as famous and successful as Woods probably isn't the most relaxing off of the course.

The status of Barkley's friendship with Woods is unclear.