Charles Barkley's Comment On Foul Calls Is Going Viral

Hardly a day has gone by in these NBA playoffs without Charles Barkley making some kind of controversial statement. And this past weekend was no exception.

Over the weekend, Barkley weighed in on the controversial foul Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole committed against Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant. Barkley seemingly dismissed the idea that it was a flagrant foul

“Man… every call, I'm watching every game it's 'Let's see if it's a flagrant, flagrant 1, flagrant 2...' I've been kissed harder than that," Barkley asserted.

Suffice it to say, Barkley is showing some tough love in this situation. Surprisingly, a lot of people on social media agree with his hot take for a change:

"Agreed. It’s getting annoying," one fan replied.

"Exactly what kind of foul was that," wrote another, referencing the foul itself.

"It really has been nuts!" a third wrote.

Whether Charles Barkley believes that it was a soft foul or not, the injury that Ja Morant suffered is real. While the NBA decided not to further discipline Jordan Poole for his actions, Morant is the one who has to live with the consequences.

There probably is something to be said for overly policing fouls in the NBA these days. This might not be the best case to criticize the association for it though.

Do you agree with Charles Barkley on foul calls here?