Charles Barkley’s Comment On John Stockton Is Going Viral

Charles Barkley’s funny quip about John Stockton is trending on social media during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio.

The legendary NBA big man made a not-so-subtle reference to Stockton’s vaccination status during an all-time draft segment.

Barkley’s team was discussing the possibility of drafting Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in league history.

However, Barkley quipped that Stockton would only be able to play in half the games – a reference to Kyrie Irving and his vaccination status.

"He's gonna play half the games." – Chuck didn't wanna draft John Stockton 😅 pic.twitter.com/JBkpjq5PK8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2022

Well played, Chuck.

Stockton, who played collegiately at Gonzaga, was banned from attending games earlier this year due to his refusal to wear a mask inside the arena.

The former Utah Jazz star has been very outspoken about the vaccine, claiming that hundreds of athletes have dropped dead after receiving it.

“Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit,” Stockton told The Spokesman-Review. “And therefore they received complaints and felt like from whatever the higher-ups — those weren’t discussed, but from whatever it was higher up — they were going to have to either ask me to wear a mask or they were going to suspend my tickets.”

Stockton was spotted in Cleveland at the NBA’s All-Star Saturday night.