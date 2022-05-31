Charles Barkley's Comment On Zion's Weight Is Going Viral

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: CBS commentator Charles Barkley looks on during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Auburn Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley didn't shy away from openly criticizing Zion Williamson's weight.

Williamson's weight has been a big topic of conversation around the NBA ever since he was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. He got bigger as he entered the league and once weighed 330 lbs, per a report last December.

Williamson has also struggled to stay healthy the last three years. He's only played 85 combined games after missing the entire 2021 season.

Barkley said that if he got the money that Williamson was getting, he'd be in incredible shape.

"If they were getting ready to give me $200 million, I would be the skinniest power forward in the history of civilization," Barkley said.

This isn't the first time Barkley has commented on Williamson's weight. Back in November, Barkley said, "It looks like me and Shaq had a baby" when he saw Williamson working out on the court.

Hopefully, Williamson can get back on track heading into the 2022-23 season.