Charles Barkley's Plan For This Weekend Is Extremely Relatable

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is a man of the people.

During an appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, the well-known golf superfan shared his weekend plans.

"I'm just gonna get drunk and watch golf all day today, all day Saturday and all day Sunday," Barkley said. "And let me tell you something. I'm praying for chaos. I want the LIV guys on top of the leaderboard. I want complete chaos this weekend."

Barkley is of course referencing the players participating in the U.S. Open who recently agreed to join the LIV Golf Invitational series. While the Saudi-backed tour is extremely controversial, it's hard to look away from the drama between the PGA Tour stars and their LIV opponents.

One of the LIV Tour's most prominent golfers, Dustin Johnson, is currently tied for 23rd with an even-par score on the tournament.

Phil Mickelson, another LIV golfer and close friend of Barkley's, is 11-over for the tournament.