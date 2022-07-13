Charles Barkley's Reaction To Bradley Beal's Contract Is Going Viral

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Charles Barkley is well-known for his ability to explain his feelings with some colorful verbiage.

And when discussing Bradley Beal's massive new contract with the Washington Wizards, the NBA Hall of Famer did just that.

“I love my mom.. Every time I see one of those contracts, I want to drive to the graveyard and just snatch her up and say, ‘Why couldn’t you just wait a couple more years to have me?!’” Barkley said, per NBC Sports Wizards.

Last week, Beal signed a five-year, $251 million contract with the Wizards — making him one of the highest paid players in the NBA.

During his time in the NBA from 1984-2000, Barkley was one of the best players in the league. But, the money was just different back then.

Barkley's career earnings from his NBA salaries total just over $40 million — less than what Beal will make in a single season. The 11-time All-Star's highest-paid season came in 1999 when he earned $9 million in his final year with the Houston Rockets.

If Barkley had played in this generation of basketball talent, there's no doubt he would've signed a massive contract deal like Beal's somewhere along the way.