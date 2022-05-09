Charles Barkley's "Solution" To Fan Behavior Is Going Viral

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley believes he has the answer to the NBA's poor fan behavior problem.

During Sunday's Western Conference semifinal between the Suns and Mavericks, Chris Paul claimed that a Dallas fan put hands on his mother and pushed his wife in front of his children.

Afterwards, the "Inside" analyst offered up a simple solution:

I've always said, 'Hey, we can put an end to all this stuff.' Some of this stuff these fans say, let's take 'em right down to centercourt for five minutes. I've always said that. Some of the crap they said to you... just give me five minutes at centercourt with them.

And say, 'You ain't gonna press no charges. Ain't nobody gonna be sued civilly. Say what you just said to me, right here, to my face. I'm gonna beat your ass - beat the hell out of you.

When Ernie Johnson asked, "It would take you five minutes?" Barkley explained that he really wanted to savor the moment.

Oh no, I'm gonna take my time. I'm not gonna beat 'em up quickly. I'm gonna jab 'em a little bit, then I'm gonna lay the haymakers on they ass.

Never change, Chuck.