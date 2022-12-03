Charles Barkley's USMNT Prediction Going Viral Today

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: CBS commentator Charles Barkley looks on during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Auburn Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The USMNT was knocked out of the World Cup Round of 16 today, losing to the Netherlands in a heartbreaking 3-1 finish. But the result has a lot of people talking about Charles Barkley for an interesting reason.

Earlier this week, Barkley made one of his patented "Gua-Ran-Tees" and declared that the USMNT would give the Oranje "trouble" in their Round of 16 game. "I GUARANTEE the Netherlands is in trouble!" he said.

Well, they didn't. In fact, the USMNT didn't seem to give the Netherlands any trouble at all in the first half as the Oranje went up 2-0.

As a result, NBA fans have been getting on Barkley's case for making yet another "Gua-ran-tee" that turned out to be wrong..

"It was over from this moment," one Twitter user lamented.

"We want Spain, Brazil, France," another wrote, mocking Barkley for looking past the Netherlands to the other World Cup powerhouses.

"He knew usa was actually in trouble but it's all for the ratings so he said this," a more conspiracy-minded user replied.

But winning against the Netherlands was always going to be a tough ask even if Barkley hadn't guaranteed it. The Oranje ranked among the World Cup favorites heading into the game and were widely seen as having more talent.

Nevertheless, it's yet another "Guarantee" that Barkley got wrong.