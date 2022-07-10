Charles Leclerc Reacts To Winning Austrian GP

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - MARCH 20: Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari prepares to drive on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 20, 2022 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

After two months without a podium finish and three months without a win, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc got a much-needed win at the Austrian Grand Prix today. And you'd better believe he was excited about it.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Leclerc said that it feels good to be "back on top." He also offered well-wishes to Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz, who couldn't finish the Austrian GP after getting his first win last week.

"After the last 5 race weekends where everything went wrong, it feels so good to be back on top. Feel sorry for Carlos as it should have been a 1-2. Let’s keep pushing," Leclerc tweeted.

Leclerc's tweet has gone viral with 90,000 likes and 8,000 retweets in just over two hours. Ferrari fans were delighted to see their team leader back on top.

Eleven races remain in the 2022 Formula 1 championship and right now it feels like a two-horse race between Charles Leclerc and reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen took a commanding lead with six wins in the first nine races. But after finishing seventh at last week's British Grand Prix, his second-place finish to Leclerc in Austria is causing him to lose some ground.

With 208 points to Leclerc's 170, Verstappen will be hard-pressed to gain enough ground to safely secure the title.

As for Leclerc, he's already having the best season of his Formula 1 racing career. Another win this summer will give him a ton of momentum as the season conditions change.

Was this the best win of Charles Leclerc's career?