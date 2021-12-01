The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Charles Woodson Has Telling Comment About Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Prior to the 2021 season, the NFL world was unsure if Aaron Rodgers would step foot on the field for the Green Bay Packers. Now 12 weeks into the year, the reigning league MVP has his longtime team rolling on a 9-3 record.

Battling through a fractured toe injury for the past few weeks, it’s become abundantly clear that Rodgers wants to do everything he can to be out on the field with his Green Bay teammates. And after this past weekend’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, a packed crowd in Lambeau Field chanted “MVP” as he walked into the tunnel.

With all of these factors in play, Green Bay legend Charles Woodson believes Rodgers will become “more receptive” to the possibility of staying with the Packers after the 2021 season comes to a close.

“As this season plays out, Aaron Rodgers is gonna be more and more receptive to playing in Green Bay (beyond 2021),” Woodson, who was in attendance at Lambeau Field on Sunday, said on the Rich Eisen Show.

“Everything that he had issues with was put out there in the open for everyone to see… Everybody knows what it is… For the Packers, they’re gonna do everything they can.”

Will Aaron Rodgers defy expectations and stay put in Green Bay after the 2021 season?

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.