Charles Woodson Had Epic Response To Maria Taylor’s Question

Luka Doncic’s epic performance against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoffs sparked a question from ESPN’s Maria Taylor.

“Luka’s the youngest player to have a 40pt triple double in a playoff game…That begs the question. What were you doing when you were 21?” she asked.

Most of the responses were in the following tone:

“It involved drinking, I remember that,” David Aldridge responded.

“Finishing college and partying like the world was gonna end,” another Twitter user said.

Former Michigan Wolverines star Charles Woodson decided to answer her question, too. His response was a little more notable than the ones above.

“#onlydefensiveplayertowinaheisman,” Woodson replied.

Woodson was having one of the best college football seasons of all-time at the age of 21. He led the Michigan Wolverines to a share of the national championship and won the Heisman Trophy in 1997. Woodson remains the only primarily defensive player to win the sport’s most-prestigious trophy.

What Luka Doncic did at 21 today is incredible, but a Heisman Trophy, national title-winning season probably tops it.

Doncic still has time to do more at 21, of course. The Mavericks’ star doesn’t turn 22 until February 2021.

Dallas will look to take a series lead over Los Angeles in Game 5 on Tuesday night.