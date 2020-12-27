Charles Woodson Names His Pick For NFL Coach Of The Year

There are several worthy candidates for the National Football League’s 2020 coach of the year award.

However, one man stands out to former NFL star and current analyst Charles Woodson.

The legendary cornerback revealed his pick for the 2020 NFL Coach of the Year on Saturday evening. He’s going with Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

“Brian Flores coach of the year in my opinion. Understanding the pulse of the team understanding where Fitzpatrick is better than tua and still providing tua quality reps in his rookie season.. Whatever it takes to win and make the playoffs,” he tweeted.

The Dolphins upset the Raiders, 26-25, in a crazy finish on Saturday night.

Flores benched Tua Tagovailoa in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick late in the game. The move paid off, as Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins to a win.

However, Tagovailoa will remain the starter.

“If we got to go to a relief pitcher in the ninth [inning], that’s what we’ll do,” Flores said. “Fitz, he’s always ready to go. … I have a lot of confidence in Tua. He’s made a lot of plays for us. He’s made plays today. We just felt like we needed a spark. Fitzy gave us that.

“Tua is a young player. He’s developing. He’s improving on a daily basis. He’s learning from these experiences. He’ll be better next week.”

Flores and the Dolphins will look to finish 11-5 on the season with a win over the Bills next weekend.