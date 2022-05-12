Charles Woodson Ranks His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Former Las Vegas Raiders player Charles Woodson speaks after receiving his Hall of Fame ring before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The great Charles Woodson has given fans an early preview of the NFL's 2022 season.

On Thursday, Woodson revealed his ranking of the top five teams ahead of the 2022 season:

Los Angeles Rams Buffalo Bills Tampa Bay Buccaneers Denver Broncos Cincinnati Bengals

Until proven otherwise, Woodson is siding with the Rams. Los Angeles ran through the NFC and then took care of business against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The Bills, meanwhile, are viewed as one of the favorites to win it all this upcoming season. Josh Allen has all the tools to get Buffalo over the hump and into the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers can't be counted out, either. Tom Brady will return for his 23rd NFL season later this year. It's going to be interesting to see how the team adapts in Todd Bowles' first year as head coach.

The Broncos, in the meantime, shocked the NFL world by acquiring Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks. The biggest challenge for Denver will be its own division, the AFC West, which is widely viewed as one of the best in league history.

Lastly, the Bengals aren't going anywhere as long as Joe Burrow stays healthy.

Which teams do you think are the five best ahead of the 2022 season?