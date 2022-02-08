The Spun

Charles Woodson Suggests Aaron Rodgers Trade: NFL Fans React

NFL Hall of Famer and former Michigan star Charles Woodson smiling.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Former Las Vegas Raiders player Charles Woodson speaks after receiving his Hall of Fame ring before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Charles Woodson, a former Packers teammate of Aaron Rodgers, thinks it might be time to explore trading the disgruntled quarterback.

Appearing on “Good Morning Football” Tuesday, the Hall of Famer admitted: “If I’m putting my GM hat on, I’m thinking about trading Aaron Rodgers.”

Woodson’s comments regarding the Aaron Rodgers situation got some reaction on Twitter.

“I can only pray,” said one Lions fan.

“Duh,” replied another fan of the rival Bears.

“Interesting… because I think to keep Rodgers and trade Jordan Love instead,” a user said.

“I have one franchise tag i would use it wisely,” Woodson replied to a Packers fan.

It’s still unclear what lies ahead for Rodgers and his career in Green Bay. The quarterback has been upset with the franchise since it traded up to take Jordan Love in the first-round of last year’s draft. Since then, Aaron’s been pretty open about his frustrations.

The soon-to-be four-time-MVP has been linked to trade rumors involving the Broncos and Steelers. But it remains to be seen if the veteran QB will be wearing a different uniform for the first time in his NFL career.

