Charles Woodson, a former Packers teammate of Aaron Rodgers, thinks it might be time to explore trading the disgruntled quarterback.

Appearing on “Good Morning Football” Tuesday, the Hall of Famer admitted: “If I’m putting my GM hat on, I’m thinking about trading Aaron Rodgers.”

Woodson’s comments regarding the Aaron Rodgers situation got some reaction on Twitter.

“I can only pray,” said one Lions fan.

“Duh,” replied another fan of the rival Bears.

“Interesting… because I think to keep Rodgers and trade Jordan Love instead,” a user said.

“I have one franchise tag i would use it wisely,” Woodson replied to a Packers fan.

It’s still unclear what lies ahead for Rodgers and his career in Green Bay. The quarterback has been upset with the franchise since it traded up to take Jordan Love in the first-round of last year’s draft. Since then, Aaron’s been pretty open about his frustrations.

The soon-to-be four-time-MVP has been linked to trade rumors involving the Broncos and Steelers. But it remains to be seen if the veteran QB will be wearing a different uniform for the first time in his NFL career.