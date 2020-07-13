Charlotte Flair Posts Message On Her 5-Year WWE Anniversary

It’s been five years to the day since Stephanie McMahon called for a “revolution” in the women’s division, introducing Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks as members of the main roster.

WWE on FOX reflected on the “Women’s Revolution” on Twitter on Monday morning.

The Women’s Revolution arrived on Monday Night RAW on July 13, 2015. The previous five years have flown by.

Charlotte Flair, the daughter of the iconic Ric Flair, reflected on her last five years. She took to Twitter to share a heartwarming message.

“I have loved every single second of the last 5 years,” she wrote.

pic.twitter.com/T5zcoyL8gT — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020

Flair, 34, has been out since suffering an arm injury on the June 22 edition of Monday Night RAW. She recently explained on Twitter why she’s been absent ever since, as noted by Bleacher Report.

“My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we’re going to talk time off, plastic surgery and boobs.

“The entire world having an opinion on the topic bothers me more than I care to let on, so we are going to discuss it.

“I’m going to save the history of my boobs for a different bedtime story, so: Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, shortly after a career defining WrestleMania victory, finds herself sicker than sick at her brother’s house.

“A trip to the doctor tells us the likely culprit is silicone poisoning, and that my implant had been leaking for quite some time. It was one of the worse cases the doctor had seen.

“At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue. Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made.

“Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again. This time, I’m going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like.

“To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery.

“I’ll be back when I’m ready. The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on legacy. Focused on this job. Focused on being better. Always being better.”

Flair will reportedly be taking an “extended absence” from WWE as a result.