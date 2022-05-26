Chase Claypool Addresses Diontae Johnson's Absence

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts following a play during the second quarter of their game against the Washington Football Team at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

It's no surprise that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson isn't at OTAs this week.

He's been working out on his own as he awaits a new deal with the team following a stellar 2021 campaign. OTAs are also voluntary, so he's not hurting himself by not being there.

Fellow receiver Chase Claypool isn't worried about Johnson not being present. He trusts Johnson with his offseason routine.

“I know Diontae is grinding no matter where he is,” Claypool said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “I know a lot of people are looking into it, but I’m not looking into it too much. He’s perfecting his craft, and he’s going to play. He’s been here for a little bit, and he’s studying his playbook regardless of where he’s at. I think he’ll be all right. I know we miss him, but he’s going to take his time and perfect his craft.”

Johnson finished with 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns off 107 receptions in 2021, all of which were career-highs.

The Steelers will badly need him at that level again this season, especially since Ben Roethlisberger isn't the quarterback anymore.

It remains to be seen if he gets an extension before training camp. The Steelers also have to pay Minkah Fitzpatrick, who's one of the best safeties in the league.