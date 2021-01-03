Injury Update For Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to crush the Cleveland Browns’ playoff dreams on Sunday.

Pittsburgh is playing without several key players on Sunday afternoon, but the Steelers still have wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Claypool, a 22-year-old rookie wide receiver, is having a nice game so far. However, he appears to be battling an injury.

The Steelers wide receiver came up limping following a deep pass connection from Mason Rudolph. Claypool appeared to be battling a foot issue on the sideline.

Claypool appeared to indicate to the trainers that he will be OK. It would be a significant loss for the Steelers to lose him heading into the playoffs.

Foot injury for Claypool, not knee. He’s running on the sidelines but has an obvious limp. — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) January 3, 2021

The Browns are leading the Steelers, 10-9, early in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland clinches a playoff spot with a win over the AFC North rival, though the Browns could be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss.

The game between the Browns and the Steelers is airing on local CBS stations.

Stay tuned for updates on Claypool.