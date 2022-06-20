Chase Claypool Reveals His Ranking: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts following a play during the second quarter of their game against the Washington Football Team at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Few teams develop wide receivers as well as the Steelers do. And coming out of Notre Dame, Chase Claypool quickly emerged as a playmaker for Pittsburgh.

He's recorded back-to-back 800-yard seasons and going into year three, Claypool is plenty confident. Telling the "I Am Athlete" podcast that he believes he's one of the top receivers in the game.

I’m going to say, my second year, I was a better player than I was my first year. The plays just didn’t work out, right? Some of the plays just didn’t go my way. I didn’t make some plays I need to make. But as a football player, understanding the game, knowing what to do, knowing where to be, I was better. So I’m going to be better this year. And just like you said, understanding I’m not normal — I feel that way when I’m on the field. I know for a fact I am not like the rest of the guys in the NFL. I know I’m a top-five receiver. I know I’m a top-three receiver.

The NFL world reacted to Chase Claypool's ranking of himself Monday.

"Who's gonna tell him," asked one user.

"HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH."

"It done went from top 5 to top 3 lord," another commented.

"@NFL Drug test this man immediately."

"I’m not sure he’s a top 3 receiver on the Steelers," another fan tweeted.

"C'mon Chase," another user cried.

Confidence is key. *shrugs*