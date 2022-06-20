Chase Claypool Reveals Where He Ranks Himself Among Wide Receivers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool had a pretty successful second season with the team, reaching some new highs in key stats.

But while not all of his numbers were better (perhaps due in part to a few missed games), Claypool believes that he vastly improved on his second year. Appearing on I Am Athlete, Claypool declared that he sees himself as a top 3 receiver in the NFL.

“I’m going to say, my second year, I was a better player than I was my first year,” Claypool said. “The plays just didn’t work out, right? Some of the plays just didn’t go my way. I didn’t make some plays I need to make. But as a football player, understanding the game, knowing what to do, knowing where to be, I was better. So I’m going to be better this year.

“And just like you said, understanding I’m not normal — I feel that way when I’m on the field. I know for a fact I am not like the rest of the guys in the NFL. I know I’m a top-five receiver. I know I’m a top-three receiver.”

Chase Claypool is certainly an ascending wide receiver in the NFL. But he might be stretching things by calling himself a top 3 NFL receiver.

For starters, Claypool isn't even the top wide receiver on his own team. He finished fourth in receptions, second in receiving yards and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns this past season.

The only major category where Claypool was the Steelers' leader was yards per catch with an impressive 14.6.

But perhaps Claypool will silence all of the doubters in 2022.