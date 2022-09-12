Chase Daniel Lands New Gig: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Chase Daniel #4 of the Detroit Lions enters the game during the first quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel is going to be backing up Justin Herbert this season, but also plans to pull double-duty off the field.

On Monday, NFL Network announced that Daniel will be joining the network as an analyst this season. He will be doing regular studio appearances for NFL GameDay Final on Mondays.

Best of all, Daniel won't even have to give up his job with the Chargers to do it. He's going to be working with the NFL Network in addition to his regular duties with the Chargers' scout team.

Chase Daniel himself expressed delight at being given the new role and announced that he'll be making his NFL Network debut tonight. He said he's looking forward to working with Omar Ruiz, Adam Rank and DeAngelo Hall:

The wider NFL world had a slightly different reaction. Many have pointed to his ability to stay in the year for a decade and a half while barely playing as a sign that he's one of the best money-makers in the league - and great on the mic too:

Since going undrafted out of Missouri in 2009, Chase Daniel has rather quietly maintained his NFL career without having to do too much on the field.

Daniel made his NFL debut with the New Orleans Saints in 2010 and threw just nine passes in three seasons as Drew Brees' backup. He went to the Chiefs in 2013 and finally made his first NFL start - a loss in 2013. The following year, he recorded his first NFL win as a starter.

Over the next three years, Daniel would throw just three passes before playing two years with the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2019, during which he went 1-2 as a starter. He has not thrown a pass since 2020 as a backup with the Lions.

But he's still going strong at 35-36 years of age.