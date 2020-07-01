The NFL continues to trudge on toward the 2020 regular season, but changes are coming.

ProFootballTalk reported this afternoon that the NFL has decided to cut its preseason schedule in half. The league is reportedly cutting Week 1 and Week 4 from the preseason schedule. This will leave two preseason games for every team.

“The move was driven by two primary factors. First, teams who will be playing preseason games on the road won’t want to move that many people. Second, given that no teams had on-field practice sessions in the offseason, coaches would rather have the extra time to work with their teams, and that will happen if they don’t have to worry about two extra preseason games,” ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reports.

This likely won’t be the only thing about the NFL season that changes, either.

Veteran NFL quarterback Chase Daniel issued an ominous message in response to the report of the preseason schedule being cut.

“Many more changes coming than just that,” the 12-year NFL quarterback wrote on Twitter, before adding “(the) season will not be recognizable that’s for sure.”

Many more changes coming than just that….2020 @NFL season will not be recognizable that’s for sure. https://t.co/8Ge4X0AOPw — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) July 1, 2020

There likely won’t be anyone debating his latter point, but it will be interesting to see what other changes the NFL makes ahead of the fall.

Could multiple bye weeks be added to the schedule? Could the start date be pushed back?

The NFL still has a couple of months to finalize things, but the fall is approaching fast.

[FTW]