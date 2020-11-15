Chase Young Shares Honest Admission Following Costly Mistake

Washington Football Team rookie defensive lineman Chase Young made a costly mistake that led to his team’s loss against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft out of Ohio State, had a significant penalty toward the end of Sunday’s game in Detroit. The first-year pass rusher had a blatantly late roughing the passer penalty on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Washington fell to Detroit, 30-27. The Lions were able to advance far enough down the field after Young’s penalty to make a game-winning field goal.

Young shared an honest admission on his crucial penalty following the loss on Sunday evening.

“I just went for it, it was a rookie mistake. It happens,” Young said. He added that he thought it was a close call.

“It was close call… but I was hot, it happens.”

Young’s teammates were supportive following the game. Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen made it clear that Young did not lose his team the game.

“He did not lose us the game, I promise you that,” Allen told reporters following the game.

Washington falls to 2-7 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s loss. Detroit, meanwhile, improves to 4-5 on the year.