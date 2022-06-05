Chase Young Is Back At Practice: Fans Are Excited

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team celebrates win teammate Cornelius Lucas III #78 following their 23-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Chase Young is taking steps toward returning from a torn ACL.

The Washington Commanders defensive lineman was at the team's facility earlier this week for voluntary OTAs. While the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year hasn't set a timetable for returning to football activities, he's encouraged by his progress.

"Everything is going as planned," Young told reporters Wednesday, per Peter Hailey of NBC Sports. "I'm happy where I'm at and I'm confident on everything I'm doing going forward."

Working out with the team without a leg brace is a small, but nevertheless encouraging step toward Young's recovery. Fans are looking forward to seeing the 23-year-old wreak havoc on the defensive line again.

After recording 7.5 sacks in his exceptional rookie campaign, Young tallied just 1.5 sacks in nine contests before suffering a season-ending ACL tear. Washington's defense plummeted from second in total yards allowed in 2020 to 22nd last season.

Getting a healthy Young is pivotal to the Commanders rediscovering 2020's elite form. At full strength, a line with him, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, and Daron Payne is capable of once again dominating in 2022.