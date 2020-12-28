Chase Young Reveals What Taylor Heinicke Said Before Entering Game

Washington Football Team standout defensive lineman Chase Young shared some words of confidence about his new starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

You wouldn’t expect an undrafted, former XFL quarterback to be confident heading into just his 8th career NFL game. But apparently, Heinicke took the field with some swagger in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

“This is what I do,” Heinicke reportedly said as he entered the game.

Young was taken aback by his confidence.

“OK he got some swag to him. OK,” Young said.

Former XFL QB was born ready. ➖ 12/19

➖ 137 yards

➖ TD pic.twitter.com/jZ9xpzp9o5 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 28, 2020

Heinicke entered the game in the fourth quarter after second-year QB Dwayne Haskins was benched for the second time this season. Haskins had an abysmal game, throwing 14/28 for 154 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

In less than a quarter of play, Heinicke threw 12/19 for 137 yards and a touchdown. It seemed as though an earlier insert of Heinicke could’ve propelled the WFT to a win over the Panthers. Instead, they fell to Carolina with a score of 20-13.

Ron Rivera took notice of the boost provided by Heinicke. Earlier today, the first-year Washington coach named Heinicke the starter if Alex Smith is unable to go with his calf injury on Sunday.

This quarterback decision was made incredibly easy after Washington decided to cut Haskins on Monday afternoon. Once considered a future franchise quarterback, the first-round draft pick is now available for pickup on the waiver wire.

Taylor Heinicke is now put in a tough spot.

The quarterback could hold the WFT’s playoff hopes directly in his hands. Washington will win the incredibly weak NFC East division with a road win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Hopefully Heinicke can bring that same level of swagger in the final game of the regular season.