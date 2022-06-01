Chase Young Was Asked About His Knee Rehab

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team is help off the field after an injury during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on November 14, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In many ways Washington defensive end Chase Young holds the keys to the Commanders' future.

Through two seasons, the former second overall pick is already a Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowler. But, an unfortunate knee injury in 2021 cut his season short to just nine games.

On Wednesday, Young was asked about how his rehab is going. And while the man they call "Predator" doesn't know when exactly he'll be back, he's progressing well.

“I want to be back as fast as I can but won’t put a timetable on it," Young explained to reporters. "I’m getting better fast."

The former Ohio State standout tore his ACL in a Week 10 battle against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

But since going down, Young has maintained that he feels really good. And his "knees are getting better everyday."

Since entering the NFL, Chase Young has been everything he was advertised to be to this point. Standing at a chiseled 6-foot-5, 264-pounds, Young's athletic ability jumps off the tape, and he's a terror coming off the edge.

The Commanders' playoff hopes will largely hinge on Young's production. As he and fellow pass rusher Montez Sweat have the power to transform Ron Rivera's defense.