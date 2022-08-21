Chet Holmgren Appears To Hurt Ankle: NBA World Reacts

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JULY 05: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during a NBA Summer League game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on July 05, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Oklahoma City second-round pick Chet Holmgren was forced to leave the CrawsOver Pro-Am with an apparent ankle injury according to The Spokesman Review's Theo Lawson.

Just two minutes into the game, the former Gonzaga star was guarding LeBron James on the fastbreak and came up limping after some contact on the drive.

Unfortunately the game had to be cancelled due to condensation on the floor, which also might've played a role in Holmgren's injury.

Injuries were one of the main concerns for the slender seven-foot big coming out of college. Over the weekend, the NBA world got to talking.

"Chet Holmgren trying to stop LeBron on a fast break."

"Chet Holmgren after trying to stop LeBron's drive," tweeted a basketball meme account.

"Great news: Chet Holmgren stopped LeBron on a 1v1 fast break at the rim. Bad news: Looks like Chet rolled his ankle on the play and came out of the game. Worst news: OKC fans watched 50 minutes of warm ups for possibly 1 minute of Chet action," tweeted Brandon Rahbar.

"Chet Holmgren guarded Bron in 1 possession and never step foot back on the floor."

Hopefully the injury is nothing too serious with the NBA season less than two months away.