There’s 1 Clear Favorite For Chet Holmgren’s Commitment Today

Chet Holmgren, the No. 1 high school basketball recruit in the country, will be announcing his commitment on Monday afternoon.

The five-star big man out of Minneapolis, Minnesota is set to announce his decision at noon E.T. on ESPN. Holmgren, a 7-foot center, is reportedly down to seven schools: Georgetown, Gonzaga, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Ohio State.

There is one very clear favorite for Holmgren’s commitment: Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs are coming off a near-perfect season that ended with a loss to Baylor in the national title game. However, Mark Few’s program could be right back in national title contention in 2021-22, thanks in part to a likely commitment from Holmgren.

🚨 Recruiting News 🚨 Chet Holmgren will make his college announcement Monday, April 19th on the noon @SportsCenter on ESPN. @ChetHolmgren is the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2021. Final schools: Georgetown, Gonzaga, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, & Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/CxssSC4iPv — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) April 17, 2021

All seven of the “Crystal Ball” predictions from 247Sports have Holmgren committing to Mark Few and the Bulldogs.

Holmgren, a Minneapolis native, played at the same high school as Gonzaga star freshman Jalen Suggs, who is expected to leave for the NBA.

“There has been rampant speculation that the G League is involved and there is no doubt that they would draw up a contract for Holmgren. They can never be ruled out until he steps foot on a college campus. But, he has said many times that his focus is on playing college basketball. You can never be 100% sure when it comes to the recruitment of a teenager, but things really appear to be looking good for Gonzaga as Holmgren readies to deliver his final decision,” 247Sports wrote.

We’ll find out for sure at noon.