There’s 1 Clear Favorite For Chet Holmgren’s Commitment Today

Chet Holmgren dribbles up the floor.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 04: Chet Holmgren #34 of Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks dribbles the ball against the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the first half of the game at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Chet Holmgren, the No. 1 high school basketball recruit in the country, will be announcing his commitment on Monday afternoon.

The five-star big man out of Minneapolis, Minnesota is set to announce his decision at noon E.T. on ESPN. Holmgren, a 7-foot center, is reportedly down to seven schools: Georgetown, Gonzaga, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Ohio State.

There is one very clear favorite for Holmgren’s commitment: Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs are coming off a near-perfect season that ended with a loss to Baylor in the national title game. However, Mark Few’s program could be right back in national title contention in 2021-22, thanks in part to a likely commitment from Holmgren.

All seven of the “Crystal Ball” predictions from 247Sports have Holmgren committing to Mark Few and the Bulldogs.

Holmgren, a Minneapolis native, played at the same high school as Gonzaga star freshman Jalen Suggs, who is expected to leave for the NBA.

Gonzaga is believed to be the clear favorite, according to 247Sports.

“There has been rampant speculation that the G League is involved and there is no doubt that they would draw up a contract for Holmgren. They can never be ruled out until he steps foot on a college campus. But, he has said many times that his focus is on playing college basketball. You can never be 100% sure when it comes to the recruitment of a teenager, but things really appear to be looking good for Gonzaga as Holmgren readies to deliver his final decision,” 247Sports wrote.

We’ll find out for sure at noon.


