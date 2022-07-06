Chet Holmgren Dominating His Summer League Debut: Fans React

PORTLAND, OR - MARCH 17: Chet Holmgren #34 of Gonzaga Bulldogs looks up while taking on the Georgia State Panthers during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at the Moda Center on March 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected former Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick.

He's making an immediate return on that investment. On Tuesday night, Holmgren made his Summer League debut and already looks like a burgeoning star.

In the very first quarter of action, Holmgren dropped 13 points and added three blocks. The former Gonzaga star wasted no time earning elite comparisons from NBA fans.

Some are likening - even if in jest - Holmgren to another former No. 2 overall pick from the Thunder: Kevin Durant.

Fans who were expecting to watch the Thunder compete for a top pick in the 2023 NBA draft are getting other ideas now.

"Everyone before this game: Don't overreact to the Summer League Me after watching Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey for 6 minutes: RIP OKC Rebuild 2020-2022," one fan said.

"I know it's "just Summer League," but Chet Holmgren looks far more comfortable tonight at Utah than he did in his last two NCAA tourney games. 1st quarter: 3-4 from 3, 13 points, 3 blocks and a steal. Just dominated," Skip Bayless said.

Can Chet Holmgren finally lead the Thunder into relevance?