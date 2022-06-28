Chet Holmgren Rumored To Have Intentionally Tanked 1 Workout

PORTLAND, OR - MARCH 17: Chet Holmgren #34 of Gonzaga Bulldogs looks up while taking on the Georgia State Panthers during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at the Moda Center on March 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The 2022 NBA Draft has come and gone. And with Gonzaga All-American Chet Holmgren landing going to the Thunder at pick No. 2, a storm appears to be brewing down in OKC.

But did the former Bulldog do his part to facilitate that?

According to NBA draft insider Jeremy Woo, "there was significant suspicion amongst rival executives that Holmgren’s camp preferred he land in Oklahoma City and not Orlando."

... as I understand things, at least one concrete maneuver was taken to steer Holmgren away from the Magic: according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, Holmgren bailed early on the last day of his Orlando visit, conducting a brief on-court shooting workout that he cut short. While I don’t know whether that impacted anything with the Magic’s decision at No. 1, objectively, it’s very hard to use a high-stakes draft pick on a player that doesn’t truly want to be part of your team.

Orlando was rumored to be between Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero with their first overall pick; but ended up doing with the Duke standout Banchero.

Whether or not it was by his own doing, Chet Holmgren finds himself in a great landing spot with the Oklahoma City Thunder. As they look for the slender, skilled seven-footer to be the next Sam Presti success story in the draft lottery.