Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks

At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season.

Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest him for the final two games of the year?

The answer is no. Speaking to the media on Monday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced that Fields is "good to go" and will play the rest of the season.

“He’s good to go,” Eberflus said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s healthy. He’s ready to go for this week.”

On one hand, the decision seems like an unnecessary risk. The Bears have nothing to play for other than draft position and Fields' playstyle alone makes him more susceptible to injuries than many others.

But on the other hand, the prospect of finishing the year strong and helping other players develop would give the team a lot of confidence heading into 2023.

Justin Fields just became the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season. More importantly, his accuracy and throwing ability has improved by leaps and bounds in recent weeks compared to his rookie season.

Fields completed just 50-percent of his passes through the first four games. Since Week 5 though, he's been completing over 65-percent of his passes.

