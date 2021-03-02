Chicago Bears GM Sums Up Team’s Mindset At Quarterback

If the 2020 NFL season taught us anything about the Chicago Bears, it’s that they’re in dire need of a starting quarterback.

With a solid defense and up-and-coming weapons on offense, a strong QB pickup could prime the Bears with everything they need to succeed. With this in mind, six-year Chicago general manager Ryan Pace is keeping an open mind this offseason.

No matter how it gets done, determining the 2021 starter is a top priority.

“Everything is on the table in regards to the quarterback situation. That includes players on our roster, players in free agency, trade, the draft or a combination of all of those,” Pace said today. “We have a plan in place and now it’s about executing that plan.”

The Bears two existing QB options are Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles.

Despite winning his first two games as a starter this season, Trubisky was benched for Foles midway through a Week-3 matchup with Atlanta. Over the next seven games with Foles at the helm, the Bears went on a disappointing 2-5 stretch. While Trubisky proved himself as the better option this year, neither QBs really wowed in 2020.

Free agency holds some extremely enticing options for the front office. Just last week, the Bears were listed as one of four teams Russell Wilson would consider in trade negotiations. Chicago has also been included in the wild chase for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Both of these options would obviously be significant improvements to their current situation.

The Bears final option would be to select a QB in the 2021 NFL Draft. But, with the 20th overall pick, its pretty unlikely that a franchise-altering prospect will fall that low.

Who will be Chicago’s starter in 2021?