Chicago Bears Legend Is Furious With The Team’s Owner

Former Bears All-Decade center Olin Kreutz has a bone to pick with the team’s ownership. According to Kreutz, Chicago offered him just $15 an hour to be an assistant offensive line coach in 2018.

“The last time they offered me a job they offered me $15 an hour,” Kreutz said of the Bears on 670 The Score Friday. “That’s the way they do business. Those are the things that have to change.”

“Harry wanted me to come in and help with the offensive line development, help coach the offensive line,” he explained. “They offered me $15 an hour to come in there as an independent contractor.”

Per 670’s Chris Emma, Kreutz verified the story with members of the Bears front office after chairman George McCaskey called him a liar.

“If that man would’ve said that to my face, we would’ve had a problem,” six-time Pro Bowler said.

Kreutz was one of the premier offensive lineman of the 2000’s, enjoying tremendous success over the course of his 13 seasons with the Bears from 1998 to 2010.

The All-Pro center and Hawaii native has since joined NBC Sports Chicago as an analyst.