Chicago Bears Get More Bad Injury News On Friday

The Chicago Bears will likely be without a key wide receiver for Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

After missing each practice this week with a hamstring injury, former Pro-Bowl wideout Allen Robinson has officially been listed as doubtful to take the field in Week 11.

In addition to this injury issue, the 2021 season has already been a rough one for Robinson. Coming off two straight seasons with more than 1,100 yards and six touchdowns, the eighth-year receiver has logged just 30 catches for 339 yards and one touchdown through nine games this year.

With Robinson out, the team’s leading receiver, Darnell Mooney, will have even more of the passing game resting on his shoulders. Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd and Jakeem Grant will battle for targets as the team’s secondary wide receiver option.

In addition to Robinson’s “doubtful” designation, defensive back Eddie Jackson (hamstring) and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (back) have been labeled questionable. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) has been ruled out.

Star linebacker Khalil Mack was placed on IR earlier today and has subsequently been ruled out for the rest of the year with a season-ending foot surgery.

After winning three of their first five games, the Bears currently on a four-game losing skid.

Without Robinson, Chicago will kickoff against the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.