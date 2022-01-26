Chicago Bears Officially Announce New General Manager

The Chicago Bears are going from one Ryan to another at the general manager position.

On Tuesday evening, the organization announced the hiring of Chiefs’ Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles after an extensive GM search.

The Bears franchise moved on from former GM Ryan Pace after seven years following a disappointing 2021 season.

We have hired Chiefs' Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles as our General Manager. Welcome (back) to Chicago, Ryan! 🐻⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 26, 2022

Ryan Poles spent the last 13 seasons working as an executive for the Chiefs under multiple titles. He was promoted to his most recent position of executive director of player personnel prior to the 2021 season.

“We are thrilled to be able to add someone of Ryan’s background and football expertise to our organization,” Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey said an in official statement. “His accomplishments with the Chiefs speak for themselves and amplified the team’s standing as one of the premier franchises in professional sports. We are confident that under his leadership, we will reach our goal of bringing a Super Bowl championship to Chicago.”

The Bears organization conducted a second interview with Poles earlier today. The search team was impressed by the 36-year-old executive’s “leadership, direct communication style, poise, intelligence and confidence,” per the team’s website.

Poles was one of 13 GM candidates to interview for the job.

Poles signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2008, though never made the active roster as an offensive lineman. Now, he’ll get another shot to make a difference with the iconic NFL franchise — this time as the team’s front-office leader.

“The Chicago Bears are one of the flagship franchises in the National Football League and are recognized as one of the most prestigious clubs in all of sports,” Poles said in a statement. “It’s an honor for me to join such a well-regarded organization. Together with my family, I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running to help get this organization, its fanbase and the city what they deserve: a winning team and a Super Bowl trophy.”

The Bears are still on the hunt for their next head coach after the firing of Matt Nagy.